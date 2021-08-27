Tek Chand will be in action at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as he takes part in the Men's Shot Put F55 final. The event has a scheduled start time of 03:30 PM IST with DD Sports and Eurosport providing the live telecast and Discovery Plus will provide live streaming of the match. Check live score updates here.

