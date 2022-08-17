Telegu Yoddhas will take on Chennai Quick Guns in the eighth game of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 today, August 17 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. The match is slated to start at 8:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Ten 1/3/4 and SonyLIV would provide the live telecast and online live streaming of the match in India. Fans can also watch the match on JioTV.

Check GG vs MK Streaming details:

#GGvMK 👉 Western Derby 2.0 🤩#TYvCQG 👉 Battle of the South Returns ⚔️ Wednesday Wonders mein 2⃣ dhamakedaar muqable karenge aapko entertain 🎬 Watch these matches tonight at 7:30 PM only on Sony Sports Network!#UltimateKhoKho #IndiaMaarChalaang #AbKhoHoga #KhoKho pic.twitter.com/mn3ZIIRLaW — Ultimate Kho Kho (@ultimatekhokho) August 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)