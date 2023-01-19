Andy Murray will take on Australian tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round of the Australian Open 2023 on Thursday, Jnauary 19. The match has a tentative starting time of 4:40 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne. Sony Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights for Australian Open 2023. The men's singles match between Andy Murray and Thanasi Kokkinakis will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2. Meanwhile, Sony Liv will provide the live streaming of the game. Alexander Zverev Knocked Out of Australian Open 2023 With Surprise Second Round Defeat to Michael Mmoh (Watch Video Highlights).

Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis On Sony Sports Network

The men are on a mission in the Round 3 of the #AO2023 🙌 🤩 Watch the biggest superstars in Tennis battle it out for the ultimate Grand Slam, the #AustralianOpen tomorrow, 5 AM onwards, only on #SonySportsNetwork 📺#SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/pfbHr5dW6Q — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)