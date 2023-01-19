American tennis player Michael Mmoh produced a big upset in the second round of the Australian Open 2023 after defeating 12th seed Alexander Zverev. Zverev got a good start to the match. He took the first set 7-6(7-1). But Mmoh then made a fantastic comeback and won the next three sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 to hand Zverev a crushing defeat. After Nadal, Zverev becomes the second big name to bow out from the tournament. You can watch the Alexander Zverev vs Michael Mmoh Match Highlights here. Rafael Nadal, Defending Champion, Bows Out of Australian Open 2023 With Second Round Loss to Mackenzie McDonald.

Michael Mmoh Stuns Alex Zverev

The BIG results keep on coming!@MichaelMmoh - a lucky loser (!) - defeats No.12 seed Alex Zverev to move on to the third round.#AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/YW0ZojBrto — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2023

