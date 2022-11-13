Casper Ruud has a brilliant start to his ATP World Tour Finals 2022 campaign as he defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in the opening game of the competition. The Norwegian international emerged victorious 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 in straight sets to advance.

Casper Ruud Wins

CASPER FOR THE WIN! 🔥@CasperRuud98 defeats Felix Auger-Aliassime in his opening match at the #NittoATPFinals 💪 pic.twitter.com/7a5inwEb08 — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 13, 2022

Winning Moment

