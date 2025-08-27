Seeded 10th in the men's singles competition for the US Open 2025, Casper Ruud will take on Raphael Collignon in his second-round match in New York on August 27. The Raphael Collignon vs Casper Ruud match will be played at Court 17, and will start at approximately 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the US Open 2025 in India, and the Raphael Collignon vs Casper Ruud live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. JioHotstar is an online viewing option of the US Open 2025, and fans can watch the Raphael Collignon vs Casper Ruud live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. Alexander Zverev Advances to Men's Singles Second Round of US Open 2025; German Tennis Star Earns 6-2,7-6,6-4 Win Over Alejandro Tabilo.

US Open 2025 Live Streaming

𝗨𝗻𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 𝗨𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 𝗨𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 🙌 Every year crowns a new story, every champion adds to the drama of this epic court 🎾 That’s why #USOpen is called the most electrifying Grand Slam in the world ⚡#USOpen2025 Main Draw starts… pic.twitter.com/ld51U53Foi — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 21, 2025

