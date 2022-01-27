Ashleigh Barty has reached the finals of the Australian Open 2022. She outplayed Madison Keys in the semifinals of the tournament and registered a win in straight sets. She won 6-1, 6-3.
Made Down Under ™️
🇦🇺 @ashbarty defeats Madison Keys 6-1 6-3 to become the first home representative to reach the #AusOpen women's singles final since 1980.
🎥: @wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/C7NtLJySmp
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)