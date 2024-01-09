Currently ranked 208, Ankita Raina pulls a massive win against higher-ranked Jessica Maneiro (WR 164). After winning the first set, Ankita lost the second set to the Spanish teenage star - losing the serve in the decisive stage. But keeping her cool in the tough conditions, Ankita won the third set tie-breaker to win the first round of Qualifiers 7-5 6-4, 5-7, 7-6. Next, she will take on WR 134 Sara Bejlek on Thursday. Raina made it to the third round of qualifiers in 2021 but lost to Serbian star Olga Danilovic. Australian Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Arrives at Melbourne Park For Practice Session Ahead of AO24 Title Defence (See Pictures).

Indian Tennis Star Ankita Raina Advances to Second Round of Qualifiers in Australian Open 2024

Australian Open: Ankita Raina (WR 208) beats higher ranked Jessica Maneiro (WR 164) 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 in 1st round of Qualifiers. Next she will take on WR 134 Sara Bejlek on Thursday. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/gVORmNXBxM — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) January 9, 2024

