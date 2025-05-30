Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka will be facing Olga Danilović from Serbia in the third round of the ongoing French Open 2025 Roland Garros Women's Singles on Friday, May 30. The Aryna Sabalenka vs Olga Danilovic French Open 2025 Roland Garros clash is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Philippe Chatrier. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Aryna Sabalenka vs Olga Danilovic match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 Roland Garros in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Aryna Sabalenka vs Olga Danilovic French Open 2025 Roland Garros third round Women's Singles match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website. French Open 2025: Joao Fonseca Becomes Second-Youngest Roland Garros Match Winner After Carlos Alcaraz.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Olga Danilovic French Open 2025

Things are heating up as we get to the sixth day of competition in Roland-Garros 🔥 Full order of play 👉 https://t.co/c8DXWjGoNu#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/TZtL0THpUn — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 29, 2025

