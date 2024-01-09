World Number one Novak Djokovic has not lost at the Australian Open since 2018 and has a 20-0 record in semi-finals and finals at Melbourne Park. After winning last year’s Australian Open, Nole equalled Rafael Nadal’s record of 22 Grand Slam titles, and later in the year 2023, Djokovic added the French Open and US Open titles to become the most successful decorated men's Tennis player. Djokovic's haul of Grand Slam titles makes him the most decorated player in the history of men's tennis. Though the Serbian maestro is favourite at the Australian Open as he chases an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title, but a wrist problem and the emergence of Carlos Alcaraz puts his all-conquering reign under threat. But in his recent practice session at Melbourne Park, the Serb looked in all smiles and ready for the challenge. Check the pictures below. 'I Hope It's Not Too Bad' Grigor Dimitrov Hopeful For Rafael Nadal's Return Ahead of French Open Following Spanish Tennis Star's Withdrawal From Australian Open 2024.

Novak Djokovic At Australian Open 2024 Practice Session

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)