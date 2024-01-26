In a close contest between Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev, the latter had the last laugh as he outclassed the German youngster in the final three sets. In the first set with both players breaking each other's most of the services, Zverev won the set 7-5 with a break. He repeated the outcome in the second set also – this time breaking Medvedev’s two services and keeping his serves. With a 2-0 set lead, Zverev and Medvedev started delivering strong services (above 90% first-serve wins) to stay in the match. With both players keeping their serve, the third and fourth tiebreaks, which Medvedev won three straight points in both sets. In the decider set Medvedev broke Zverev’s third serve and closeout the match with 5-7, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-3 scoreline. Medvedev will play the Australian Open 2024 final against first-time Grand Slam finalist Jannik Sinner who defeated the defending champion Novak Djokovic in the first semifinal. ‘SINNNNNNSAATIONAL STUFF!’ Fans React After Jannik Sinner Knocks Novak Djokovic Out of Australian Open 2024 To Enter Maiden Grand Slam Final.

Daniil Medvedev defeats Alexander Zverevin Semifinal of Australian Open 2024

24K MEDDY MAGIC 🪄 It’s a third AO final for @DaniilMedwed! pic.twitter.com/0quun4lpwR — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)