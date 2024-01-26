Defending champion and world number one Novak Djokovic is considered one of the best tennis stars at the Australian Open, winning the tournament record 10 times and also holding a record of 33 consecutive wins (levelled with Monica Seles) at an inaugural slam of the tournament. But he was defeated by Italian top seed Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open 2024 Semifinal, with a dominant performance – not allowing a single break-point to the Serbian megastar. Fans were not only surprised by Novak’s defeat but stunned by the manner the Italian played the game against one of the favourites of the tournament. Novak Djokovic Out of Australian Open 2024 After Defeat to Jannik Sinner in Semifinal.

Here are some fans' reactions on Jannik Sinner's win over Novak Djokovic

SINNER HAS ONLY GONE AND DONE IT!

SINNER HAS ONLY GONE AND DONE IT! UNBELIEVABLE! For the first time in his career, Novak Djokovic has lost an #AusOpen semi-final. Scenes. Fully deserved from Sinner 👏 pic.twitter.com/EkTybjMIKN — Christian Montegan (@monte_sports) January 26, 2024

Most anticipated and most exciting match of the Australian Open

Tonight is what, for me, is the most anticipated and most exciting match of the #AusOpen Djokovic - Sinner!!! pic.twitter.com/MzKwGbNqSG — TheNewGen (@thenewgenatp) January 25, 2024

SINNNNNNSAATIONAL STUFF!

SINNNNNNSAATIONAL STUFF! Sinner dethrones Djokovic at his den for the first time in history in #AustralianOpen semis. Plays lights out tennis & beats him 6-1 6-2 6-7(6) 6-3 WITHOUT FACING A SINGLE BREAKPOINT to qualify for his first GS Final! THE RISE OF SINNER IS NOW! 🦊 pic.twitter.com/0FUmEcDKiV — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) January 26, 2024

Winner Winner Jannik Sinner!

Winner Winner Jannik Sinner! Plays a ridiculous match to beat the GOAT who was 10-0 in AO semis. Sinner's now beaten Djokovic 3/4 last 4 matches, giving him a taste of his own medicine, absolutely murdering his groundstrokes with incredible depth & precision!#AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/u983eWXlPI — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) January 26, 2024

F-E-N-O-M-E-N-O !!!!!!

