Defending champion and world number one Novak Djokovic is considered one of the best tennis stars at the Australian Open, winning the tournament record 10 times and also holding a record of 33 consecutive wins (levelled with Monica Seles) at an inaugural slam of the tournament. But he was defeated by Italian top seed Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open 2024 Semifinal, with a dominant performance – not allowing a single break-point to the Serbian megastar. Fans were not only surprised by Novak’s defeat but stunned by the manner the Italian played the game against one of the favourites of the tournament. Novak Djokovic Out of Australian Open 2024 After Defeat to Jannik Sinner in Semifinal.

Here are some fans' reactions on Jannik Sinner's win over Novak Djokovic

SINNER HAS ONLY GONE AND DONE IT!

Most anticipated and most exciting match of the Australian Open

SINNNNNNSAATIONAL STUFF!

Winner Winner Jannik Sinner!

F-E-N-O-M-E-N-O !!!!!!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)