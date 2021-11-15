As Indian tennis star Sania Mirza celebrates her 35th birthday today (November 15) , one unknown fact came to the fore and guess what? She shares her birthday with her mother, Nazeema Mirza! Sania took to social media to wish her mother a very happy birthday and revealed how grateful she is to celebrate the special day with her! She also shared an adorable childhood picture with her mother. Happy Birthday Sania Mirza: Shoaib Malik & Other Netizens Send Good Wishes to Indian Tennis Star!

Check Out Sania Mirza's Birthday Post For Her Mother:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

