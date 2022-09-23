Roger Federer is set to have his final professional tennis appearance when he teams up with Rafael Nadal in doubles action at Laver Cup 2022. The legendary duo will face the team of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe. The match would be played at the 02 Arena in London and is slated to start at 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans, keen on watching Federer in action for the final time in his career, can tune in to the Sony Sports network for live telecast. SonyLIV app and website would be the spot for live streaming of this fixture.

Roger Federer's Last Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

The 2022 edition of the #LaverCup is extra special as it is the swansong of the great @rogerfederer 🙌🏼 Thanks for the memories. Roger that! 🥺❤️ Witness the 🐐 alongside @RafaelNadal tonight from 1 AM onwards, ONLY on #SonySportsNetwork 📺#RogerFederer #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/DhKPDBx8Wk — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 23, 2022

