LJannik Sinner had a brilliant end to the 2023 season, and his recent results suggest that he's ready to take his career to the next level. Sinner will start his Australian open 2024 campaign against Botic van de Zandschulp in the first round. The Jannik Sinner vs Botic van de Zandschulp match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on January 14, 2024 and has a probable start time of 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open in India. So, the Australian Open 2024 matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports SD/HD channels. Fans can tune into the Sony LIV app on mobile and Smart TV to get the live streaming of the match. Novak Djokovic Reacts to Sachin Tendulkar’s Wholesome Post on Video of Serbian Star Playing Tennis With Steve Smith.

Jannik Sinner vs Botic van de Zandschulp , Australian Open 2024 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Some big names hit the court on Day 1️⃣ of the Men's Singles draw 🔝 Who are you most excited to see? 🤩#SonySportsNetwork #SlamOfTheGreats #AO2024 #AustralianOpen #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/U07lIwb01A — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)