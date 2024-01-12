Sports fans live for such moments! A day ago, Novak Djokovic played a bit of tennis with cricketer Steve Smith at the Australian Open 2024 and the video of the same had gone viral all over social media. Sachin Tendulkar, like many others, offered his take on the video as he wrote, "Beautiful to see two accomplished sportsmen having a moment. The score is ‘love-all". Djokovic subsequently proceeded to take to Tendulkar's wholesome reaction and reacted using folded hands emojis. Game Respects Game! Steve Smith Earns Praise from Novak Djokovic For His Tennis Skills at Australian Open 2024, Video Goes Viral.

See Novak Djokovic's Reaction:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)