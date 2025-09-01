Fact Check: Did Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Issue ‘Statement’ Amid Criticism Over US Open 2025 Cap Incident Viral Video? Here’s the Truth About Misleading Claims

Did Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek issue a statement amid criticism over the US Open 2025 cap incident viral video? The Polish millionaire attracted the spotlight for the wrong reasons after he was spotted snatching away a cap given by tennis player Kamil Majchrzak from the grasp of a young fan at the US Open 2025. The video surfaced on the internet and went viral in no time, prompting social media users to criticise the adult fan for acting the way he did. Amid this, claims have emerged on social media which state that Piotr Szczerek, who is the CEO of Polish paving company Drogbuk, has reacted to the backlash with an 'official' statement and in this article, we will explore the truth regarding this. US Open 2025 Cap Incident Video: Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Identified as Man Who Snatched Kamil Majchrzak's Cap From Young Fan, Tennis Star Meets Boy Later; Know All About Controversy.

US Open 2025 Cap Incident Viral Video:

NEW: Tennis star Kamil Majchrzak is looking for a young boy who had a hat snatched from him by a grown man at the US Open. Majchrzak was seen trying to hand the boy his hat when a grown man took it and stashed it in a bag. "After the match, I didn't record that my cap didn't… pic.twitter.com/JE5vGxjNxg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 29, 2025

The US Open 2025 cap incident happened after Kamil Majchrzak's victory in the men's singles second round over Karen Khachanov. The Polish tennis player was signing autographs after the match when he took off his cap and held it out with a young fan in front of him. The boy, identified later as Brock, appeared to take the cap from Kamil Majchrzak, but an adult standing right next to him took it away in an instant. What really drew the ire of netizens is the fact that the man ignored the child's pleading for the cap with an outstretched hand and instead stuffed the item into a bag carried by a woman standing next to him. The man was later identified as Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek. US Open 2025 Cap Incident: Kamil Majchrzak Meets Young Fan After Tennis Star’s Cap Was Snatched by Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek (Watch Video).

Amid the criticism, several social media users claimed that Piotr Szczerek has reacted to this development with a statement. What was even more surprising was that there have been different versions of the statement that have been released online on platforms like Gowork.pl and Reddit and they have been attributed to the Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek. One of the statements in Polish, which when translated to English, reads, "I did the right thing, I did the wrong thing, I stole his hat because I wanted to, but why would he need it if he already had five signatures from everyone? I also deserved something and it doesn't mean that you should persecute my company because it has nothing to do with it."

Fake Claim of Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Issuing Statement After US Open 2025 Cap Controversy

Check out his statement TRANSLATION: I did the right thing, I did the wrong thing, I stole his hat because I wanted to, but why would he need it if he already had five signatures from everyone? I also deserved something and it doesn't mean that you should persecute my company… pic.twitter.com/oQDzO6M3qZ — Dandy Jim (@DandyJim_) August 29, 2025

Another 'Statement' Linked to Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek on US Open 2025 Cap Controversy

Statement from j£w Piotr Szczerek regarding stealing a little boy’s hat. He’s completely unapologetic and threatens to sue people who criticize him. pic.twitter.com/PWQuy0nhjB — Florida Man (@ForidaMan33) August 31, 2025

Here's the Truth About Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek's 'Statement'

With Piotr Szczerek coming under fire on social media, several users have shared various versions of a 'statement' claiming that they were issued by him. However, none of these statements can be positively linked to Piotr Szczerek as there is no credible source to ascertain whether he himself has posted them online in reaction to the US Open 2025 cap incident. Also, the fact that Piotr Szczerek reportedly deactivated his social media accounts has made it more difficult to figure out if either of these statements have been issued by him or not. Marriage Proposal at US Open 2025! Fan Proposes to His Girlfriend During Aryna Sabalenka vs Leylah Fernandez Match at Louis Armstrong Stadium, Video Goes Viral.

One of these statements also claimed that Piotr Szczerek would consider legal action in response to the criticism that has come his way after the US Open 2025 cap incident. All these claims stating that Piotr Szczerek has issued a statement in response to the US Open 2025 cap incident remain unverified and are fake.

Kamil Majchrzak Reveals Piotr Szczerek's Reaction to US Open 2025 Cap Incident Viral Video

Kamil Majchrzak, the tennis player whose cap is in the midst of the US Open 2025 controversial moment, has reportedly revealed Piotr Szczerek's reaction to this incident. New York Post quotes him saying, "He also wanted to make things right, so I gave him the credentials for Brock’s mom on the same social media I was using to contact her. So, maybe he can make things right himself.” Coco Gauff Breaks Down in Tears During On-Court Interview After Advancing to US Open 2025 Third Round With Victory Over Donna Vekic (Watch Video).

Kamil Majchrzak later met the boy and not only gifted him a cap but also a bag of goodies. He also shared the update on Instagram. Kamil Majchrzak's US Open 2025 campaign came to an end after he retired hurt in his third-round match against Leandro Riedi.

Fact check

Claim : Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek issued a statement amid criticism for US Open 2025 cap controversy. Conclusion : No, the statement, whose different versions are released online and attributed to him are unverified and fake. Full of Trash Clean

