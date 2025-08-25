Novak Djokovic scripted yet another record to his name as he started off his US Open 2025 campaign with a victory over Learner Tien in the first round at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday, August 25. The Serbian, with this victory, became the first player, male or female, to win 75 opening-round matches at Grand Slam events in the Open era as he beat 19-year-old Learner Tien 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 to enter the second round despite battling injury. And to add to that, 55 of the 75 victories have come in straight sets. Novak Djokovic would have his eyes firmly set on winning a record 25th Grand Slam title at the US Open 2025. Maria Sharapova Inducted Into International Tennis Hall of Fame, Serena Williams Introduces Former Rival Calling Her ‘Forever Friend’ (Watch Video).

Novak Djokovic Scripts Record at US Open 2025

75 - Novak Djokovic has claimed a 75th consecutive opening win at Grand Slam events, becoming the first player (male or female) in the Open Era to achieve the feat in Singles main draws. Machine.#USOpen | @usopen @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/W6D7vunbsD — OptaAce (@OptaAce) August 25, 2025

