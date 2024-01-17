Alexei Popyrin advanced to the second round of the Australian Open 2024 with a straight three-setter victory over fellow Australian Marc Polmans, while top seed Djokovic won his first round in four sets. Today’s match will be only the second meeting between these two players with Djokovic winning the first encounter at Japan Open 2019. The match will be played at Rod Laver Arena and is expected to begin approximately at 02:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India. The live telecast of the Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin match will be available on Sony Sports 3 and Star Sports 4 channels. Fans can also watch Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin live online streaming on the Sony LIV App at the cost of a subscription fee. Australian Open 2024 Day 3 Highlights Daily Round-up and Match Results: India's Sumit Nagal Creates History, Former AO Winner Angelique Kerber Out in First Round.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin on Sony Sports Network

Get ready for a thrill ride as big names in tennis will take the court in Round 2️⃣ of #AO2024 🎾 Which match are you excited for? 🤩#SonySportsNetwork #AustralianOpen #AusOpen #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/0EygZvNoJe — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 16, 2024

