Novak Djokovic will face Enzo Couacaud in the second round match at the Australian Open 2023 on Thursday, January 19. The match would be played at the iconic Rod Laver Arena and is slated to start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports 5 will be providing live telecast of this match and fans can also watch this game live on the SonyLIV app and website. Alexander Zverev Knocked Out of Australian Open 2023 With Surprise Second Round Defeat to Michael Mmoh (Watch Video Highlights).

Novak Djokovic vs Enzo Couacaud Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

The men are on a mission in the Round 3 of the #AO2023 🙌 🤩 Watch the biggest superstars in Tennis battle it out for the ultimate Grand Slam, the #AustralianOpen tomorrow, 5 AM onwards, only on #SonySportsNetwork 📺#SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/pfbHr5dW6Q — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 18, 2023

