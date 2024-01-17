Ons Jabeur will look to continue her winning run against Mirra Andreeva in the second round of Australian Open 2024. The Ons Jabeur vs Mirra Andreeva match will be played at Rod Laver Arena on January 17, 2024 and is expected to begin approximately at 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India. The live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can also watch Ons Jabeur vs Mirra Andreeva live streaming on the Sony LIV App and website at the cost of a subscription fee. Australian Open 2024 Day 3 Highlights Daily Round-up and Match Results: India's Sumit Nagal Creates History, Former AO Winner Angelique Kerber Out in First Round.

