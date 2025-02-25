Its always ‘disturbing’ to have interruptions in the live game in any sport. Organisers do their best to keep the play-area ‘full proof’ to keep the intruders away. But sometimes even these preparations are helpless that no-one can blame the ‘intruder’. One such incident took place during ongoing Dubai championships 2025 tournament in a men’s singles match where a pigeon sat right on the top of the net. Umpire spotted the interruption and halted the game instructing players to replay the point. The video went viral as fans were stunned by the rare intruder. 17-Year-Old Mirra Andreeva Becomes Youngest Player to Win WTA 1000 Tournament Winning Dubai Championships 2025, Poised to Enter Top 10 of the Rankings.

Pigeon Stops Play at Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

