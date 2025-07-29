In the National Bank Open 2025 round of 128 match, played at the Centre Court, Canada's 26-year-old Alexis Galarneau beat Arthur Rinderknech of France. Alexis Galarneau defeated Arthur Rinderknech 7-6 and 6-3 in the two straight National Bank Open 2025 tennis matches. The first round of the National Bank Open 2025 fixture marks the exit of the 30-year-old, currently ranked 72nd, Arthur Rinderknech from the National Bank Open 2025 presented by Rogers Singles event. With the conclusion of this fixture, Alexis Galarneau marked his first main draw win in the ATP. Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025: Alex de Minaur Beats Corentin Moutet To Reach Washington Final.

Arthur Rinderknech Suffers First Round Exit in National Bank Open 2025

First round exit?? GALAR-NO 🖐❌🔥@tennisgalarneau gets his first main draw win on the ATP, taking down Arthur Rinderknech 7-6 (2), 6-3 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/BLTrBqksrS — National Bank Open (@NBOtoronto) July 29, 2025

