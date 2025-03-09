Seeded sixth in the competition, Novak Djokovic’s journey in the Indian Wells 2025 tournament was cut short after his shocking loss against Dutch star Botic van de Zandschulp. Unfirces errors and poor serve conversion resulted to Djokovic’s loss. The Dutch Tennis star won the match 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 scoreline. Interestingly, Botic van de Zandschulp entered the match as ‘lucky loser’ marking Djokovic’s second loss in the tournament at the hands of ‘Lucky Loser’. Djokovic fell to lucky loser Luca Nardi of Italy in the California desert last year. Novak Djokovic Acknowledges ‘Greatness’ of Fellow Countryman Nikola Jokic After NBA Star Sets Regular Season Record (See Post).

Novak Djokovic Faces Early Exit in Indian Wells 2025

The Moment the upset was complete 🤯@Boticvdz stuns Novak Djokovic 6-2 3-6 6-1 in Indian Wells 🤝#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/JyXnqvmSf0 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 9, 2025

