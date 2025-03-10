Indian Wells 2025 saw many upsets till the third round and the newest addition to the list will be Frances Tiafoe. The US international star lost match against Yosuke Watanuki. Japanese star Yosuke Watanuki registered a stunning 7-6, 6-4 victory over Frances Tiafoe to advance to the fourth round of the Indian Wells 2025 competition. With this, the 349th ranked star became the lowest ranked player since 2004 to play in Round of 16. Kylie Jenner Attends Indian Wells 2025 With Boyfriend Actor Timothee Chalamet and Supermodel Sister Kendall Jenner (Watch Video).

Yosuke Watanuki Defeats Frances Tiafoe

Yosuke Watanuki’s reaction after beating Tiafoe World #349 Lowest ranked man to reach Indian Wells R16 since 2004 He was in the top 100 last year but missed 7 months due to injury Even after the points he lost tonight, he just kept smiling 🇯🇵🥹 pic.twitter.com/B1IReXaaE1 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) March 10, 2025

