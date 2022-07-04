Tennis legend Roger Federer attended 2022 Wimbledon to take part in the Centre Court centenary celebration program on Sunday, July 3. The eight-time Championships winner was welcomed with a rousing reception by the crowd. Meanwhile, Federer felt 'honoured' after this and shared an Instagram post and captioned: "Honored to share the 'centre' stage with so many legends and inspirations. 🍓💐🎾 ... @Wimbledon #100years #centrecourt "

See the IG post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)