Roger Federer seems to be in pretty high spirits as he schooled his Team Europe colleague Andy Murray about The Shard in London. While taking a casual walk alongside Novak Djokovic, Björn Borg, Novak Djokovic and Federer, Murray pointed towards The Shard and asked, "What building is this one?” The Swissman responded stating that it was The Shard. Murray further questions, "That is the Shard yeah? So what’s happened to it?” after probably wondering about the structure, that is made of 11,000 glass panels. Federer then explained that it was meant to look unfinished. Djokovic joined in the conversation stating, "Andy, he is giving you lessons about London."

Roger Federer Gives 'Lessons' to Andy Murray:

