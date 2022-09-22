It is official. Roger Federer would compete alongside Rafael Nadal in doubles action at Laver Cup 2022. It is indeed the stuff of dreams for tennis fans, who have witnessed these two greats compete against each other for years on a tennis court. Federer, who would be competing in the final match of his professional career, had earlier stated his wish to team up alongside Nadal and his wish was fulfilled. After the schedule for Laver Cup, 2022 Day 1 was released when fans spotted Federer and Nadal as a team, here is how they reacted.

'For the Love of the Game'

'Poetic Ending'

Roger Federer's last professional match will be tommorow in doubles paired with Rafael Nadal Poetic ending it will be :) #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/YToQwc5VjI — AayushKataria (@aayush11kataria) September 22, 2022

Thank you Laver Cup:

'Its official'

Roger Federer will officially play his last ATP match alongside his greatest and longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal in a doubles match at London in the #LaverCup Its official.❤️ pic.twitter.com/8PtSjN8dGu — ishan mandal (@thisishanmandal) September 22, 2022

Should be Fun, Indeed!

Andy Murray the aperitif before @rogerfederer plays his last professional match - with @RafaelNadal, as expected. Should be fun! https://t.co/QbFcNTpFHB — Simon Cambers (@scambers73) September 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)