Serena Williams ended his illustrious tennis career after facing a defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in a third-round match at the US Open 2022 tournament on Saturday, September 3. The American great thus bids adieu to tennis as one of the greatest ever to have played the sport, having won a total of 23 Grand Slam titles. After her retirement, netizens shared tributes for her on social media. Have a look.

'We Love You'

'Be Grateful that it happened'

Don’t be sad that it’s over, just be grateful that it happened. She gave us the privilege to witness greatness for far longer than any of us could have imagined, and inspired a generation of young women, in tennis and beyond. Serena Williams is the best to ever do it. — stan verrett (@stanverrett) September 3, 2022

Thank You Serena!

It’s over. We have witnessed the end of the career of the greatest woman to ever play tennis. @serenawilliams, your daddy called it. And you delivered. A little Black girl from Compton did it. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) September 3, 2022

All Tennis Fans are Proud!

So proud of this young woman. Teaching us all to fight to the end. That our reserves are deeper than we think. That we exit on our own terms leaving a standard of excellence. An astonishing champion. #SerenaWilliams ⁦@usopen⁩ pic.twitter.com/teCs2CMvSA — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) September 3, 2022

Serena Defied All Odds:

Thank you Serena Williams. You are truly the Greatest Athlete of All 💗 Defying all odds. In all ways. May we all fight to the last point 🙏🏾 — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) September 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)