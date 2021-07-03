Eighteen-year-old Emma Raducanu became the youngest in the Open era to reach the fourth round in Wimbledon on Saturday. Raducanu defeated Sorana Cirstea to achieve this feat.

Check post here:

The moment @EmmaRaducanu became the youngest British woman to reach the fourth round at #Wimbledon in the Open era 👏 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/SUxODx6VIo — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2021

