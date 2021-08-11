On this day (August 11) in 2008, Abhinav Bindra won a gold medal in the men's 10-meter air rifle event at Beijing in 2008, becoming India's first individual gold medallist at the Olympics.

August 11, Beijing 2008 🥇 Abhinav Bindra - One man who started it all and inspired a generation of medallists! 🙌🇮🇳#StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion | #Olympics | @Abhinav_Bindra pic.twitter.com/TbyijeRSim — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)