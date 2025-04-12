April 12 will also be remembered in cricket for Brian Lara's record-breaking Test knock against England, which witnessed the player etch his name in the record books. Lara, playing in the WI vs ENG Test 2004 at St John's in Antigua, breached the 400-run mark and became the first and only Test batter to score a Quadruple hundred in the format, breaking Matthew Hayden's highest individual Test score record of 380, which Australia achieved, breaking the former's 375 record set in 1994. Lara remained unbeaten on 400, which came off 583 balls, and included 43 fours and just four sixes. Tom Banton Misses Out on Breaking Brian Lara’s First Class Record, Scores Record 371 During Somerset vs Worcestershire County Championship 2025 Match.

Brian Lara Creates History

ON THIS DAY... April 1️⃣2️⃣, 2004 4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ 👏👏👏👌👌👌@brianlara hits a world-record Test score against England at St John's - 10 years after doing it for the first time! 🏝️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 pic.twitter.com/bCtpqGe2qv — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) April 12, 2020

