The International Olympics Committee launched the Stronger Together campaign by posting a video featuring athletes like retired sprinter Usain Bolt, Naomi Osaka and Canadian runner Andre Degrasse amongst others. The video shows that these athletes preparing for the Olympics even at a time when major international sporting events were stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check video:

