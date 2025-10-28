The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (NSE: IOC) stocks opened in red today, October 28, as soon as the stock market opened for business. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (NSE: IOC) were trading at INR 155.01 and fell by INR 0.19 or 0.12 per cent. Stocks of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (NSE: IOC) saw their 52-week high of INR 157.48 today, and 52-week low of INR 110.72 on March 3 this year. Reliance Industries Share Price Today, October 28: Stocks of Reliance Industries Limited Rise by INR 5.60 As Stock Market Opens for Business, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Indian Oil Share Price Today, October 28, 2025

Shares of Indian Oil opened in red today (Photo Credits: NSE)

