India's Jyoti Balan and Rakesh Kumar suffered defeat in their compound archery mixed team event at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Sunday.

See tweet:

#ParaArchery Update 🇮🇳 Compound Open Mixed Team of Jyoti Balyan and @RakeshK21328176 gave a tough fight but went down 151-153 to #TUR O. Cure and B. Korkmaz in the Quarterfinal match We wish the duo good luck for future competitions#Praise4Para #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 29, 2021

