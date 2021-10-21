A couple of teams from Group A can still make it to Super 12 of the T20 World Cup 2021. Check out the latest tweet from the ICC below:

Tweet:

Two teams can claim the last Super 12 spot in Group A, and all four teams are still alive in Group B! What your #T20WorldCup team needs to do to progress, with the help of the @FTX_Official Bracket challenge 👇https://t.co/yMj5Lz6Bnq — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 21, 2021

