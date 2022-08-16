Gujarat Giants clinched an impressive win over Odisha Juggernauts in a see-saw battle at Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 tournament today at Shri Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex. The Gujarat team beat Odisha 54-49 in a match which saw plenty of fouls and individual brilliance from the players. With this win, Gujarat sit second in the points table, behind Telegu Yoddhas.

Check GG vs OJ Match result:

