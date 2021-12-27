The second day's play of the first Test between India and South Africa has been called off due to rain. Play was not able to resume at all on Day 2.

See Tweet:

Unfortunately, due to the large volume of rain today at Centurion, play has been called off for the day. #SAvINDpic.twitter.com/NQ5Jbc8MlJ — BCCI (@BCCI) December 27, 2021

