Vidit Gujrathi achieved the memorable feat of defeating Magnus Carlsen at the Pro Chess League 2023 on Tuesday, February 21. The Indian Grandmaster, playing for the Indian Yogis defeated Carlsen to leave the Norwegian, who was playing for Canada Chessbrahs, frustrated and banging his desk. The Indian Yogis, of a 5.5-6.5 deficit, managed to beat Canada Chessbrahs 4-0 in the final round, with Gujrathi getting the better of Carlsen after the five-time world champion missed a checkmate in three. The 28-year-old won the match while playing with black pieces.

One more Indian players joins the list of defeating the Mozart of Chess, Magnus Carlsen. This time, it's Vidit Gujrathi! The GM from Nashik defeated Magnus in the Pro Chess League while playing for the Indian Yogis against the Canada Chessbrahs. Congratulations to the India no.2! pic.twitter.com/Nn07zUEagG — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) February 21, 2023

