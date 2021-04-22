Virat Kohli First to 6000 Runs in IPL

Stat alert! : Captain Kohli becomes the first batsman in IPL history to reach 6⃣K runs 🙌 Just a gentle flick for 4️⃣ more to get there 🤩#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #RCBvRR #DareToDream — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 22, 2021

