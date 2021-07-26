Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan would compete in the Men's Laser Race 3 event at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, July 26. He was also slated to compete in the Men's Laser Race 2 event but it has been rescheduled. The event has a scheduled start time of 08:35 am and will be streamed live on SonyLIV and is likely to be telecasted on Sony Sports Channels and DD Sports. You can also watch live updates from the match on the official website:

See tweet here:

#TeamIndia schedule at #Tokyo2020 JULY 26, MONDAY Games Live on DD Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/VvsSFdnNc3 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 25, 2021

