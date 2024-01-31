Indian Sailor Vishnu Saravanan had a good outing and finished 26th in the ILCA World Championship held in Adelaide and with it, he secured a spot in the Paris Olympics 2024, India's first spot in sailing. This is the overall 36th quota secured by India in the Paris Olympics 2024. Vishnu secured one of the seven available Olympic slots in the ILCA World Championship. Khelo India Winter Games 2024: Logo and Mascot ‘Sheen-e-She’ for KIWG Revealed.

Vishnu Saravanan Secures India's First Paris Olympics 2024 Quota in Sailing

Riding the waves to #Paris2024 ✌️ ⛵ 🇮🇳's Vishnu Saravanan has secured India's 1⃣st #ParisOlympics quota in Sailing at the ILCA 7 World Championship, held in Adelaide, 🇦🇺 Clinching one of the 7⃣ Olympic quotas available at the event, #TOPScheme Athlete Vishnu outsailed many… pic.twitter.com/v2RAczziZ6 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) January 31, 2024

