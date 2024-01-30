Jammu, January 30: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha and L-G Ladakh Brig B.D. Mishra on Tuesday launched the Logo and Mascot for Khelo India Winter Games 2024. The L-G said that Khelo India Winter Games honors sporting excellence, courage and character on the breathtaking snow mountains. Rohan Bopanna Sends Encouraging Message to Young Indian Tennis Stars for India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 Fixtures.

Logo for Khelo India Winter Games 2024

Delighted to unveil the vibrant logo for the upcoming 4th edition of #KheloIndia Winter Games, set to unfold in the picturesque landscapes of Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh! A total of 705 talented athletes from 24 States & UTs will showcase their prowess across… pic.twitter.com/bfUYMnvfnn — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) January 30, 2024

The mascot for Khelo India Winter Games 2024

Excited to introduce the mascot of #KheloIndia Winter Games 2024 - '𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐧-𝐞-𝐒𝐡𝐞' or '𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐧', the magnificent snow leopard native to the Himalayan abode. 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐧-𝐞-𝐒𝐡𝐞 embodies the nation's rich natural heritage and our efforts in preserving wildlife. It… pic.twitter.com/dIa4qc9h0z — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) January 30, 2024

He also observed that the Mascot for Winter Games, Snow Leopard, is the symbol of Himalaya’s natural heritage and reflects the commitment of the government towards the protection and preservation of wildlife, he added. Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Wrestler Janvi’s Training Module Includes Playing Shaankh and Grooving on DJ Music.

The 4th edition of Winter Games, snow skating, ice hockey and curling are shifted to UT of Ladakh while other sports events will be held at world famous ski resort, Gulmarg.

