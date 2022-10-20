Wasim Jaffer and his social media game is getting better and better. After Liz Truss resigned as British PM, the former Indian cricketer took to Twitter and presented an unique 'SWOT analysis' of some of the teams participating at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Check Out Wasim Jaffer's Tweet

Was doing a SWOT analysis for T20 WC participating teams and realised: India don't have a 150K+ bowler. Pak don't have a seasoned finisher. NZ don't have a great record in Aus. SL don't have an experienced squad. England don't have a Prime Minister. #T20worldcup22 #LizTruss — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)