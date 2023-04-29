Bhaichung Bhutia joined the long list of sportspersons who have come out in support for the wrestlers who have been protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Taking to social media. Bhutia shared a message for the wrestlers: "Every sportsperson gives their sweat and blood for the country and the minimum they deserve is dignity and justice. As a former athlete and father of two daughters, it breaks my heart to hear about sexual harassment against women wrestlers." Wrestlers Protest: Two FIRs Against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Over Sexual Harassment Complaints.

Bhaichung Bhutia Shows Support for Wrestlers Protesting Against WFI President

I stand in solidarity with my sisters @Phogat_Vinesh, @SakshiMalik, and all others who are fighting for justice. pic.twitter.com/sn2dudMRcD — Bhaichung Bhutia (@bhaichung15) April 29, 2023

