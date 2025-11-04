In a disturbing incident from Bengaluru’s Indiranagar area, a 33-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed while walking her dog on November 1. According to police, an unidentified man exposed himself and began masturbating in front of her around 11 AM, leaving the victim shocked and distressed. The woman immediately filed a complaint at the local police station. Following her report, an FIR has been registered under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). DCP East Bengaluru D Devaraj confirmed that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused. Police have launched a probe and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to trace the suspect. Bengaluru Shocker: Light Switch Dispute Turns Deadly as Man Kills Colleague With Dumbbell, Surrenders To Police.

Man Masturbates in Front of Woman Walking Her Dog in Indiranagar

Karnataka | DCP East Bengaluru D. Devaraj says, "A 33-year-old woman in Indiranagar of Bengaluru filed a complaint of being allegedly sexually harassed on November 1 while she was walking with her dog around 11 am. An unidentified man exposed himself and masturbated in front of… — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)