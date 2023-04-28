Days after wrestlers took to the streets demanding a First Information Report (FIR) be filed against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Delhi Police on Friday registered two FIRs against Singh. "First FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor victim, registered under POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty. The second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other, adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty," Said DCP Pranav Tayal. Wrestlers Protest: WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Ready to Cooperate With Delhi Police in Investigation, Says 'No One Is Bigger Than Judiciary in the Country' (Watch Video).

Two FIRs Against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh:

First FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor victim, registered under POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty. Second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other, adult… — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

