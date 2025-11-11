John Cena makes his final appearance in Boston as a wrestler when WWE Monday Night RAW takes place this week on November 10, which will also feature a few championship matches, and have CM Punk also in attendance. The Monday Night Raw episode will be held at TD Garden, Boston, and for viewers in India, the WWE Raw live streaming will be available on November 11, starting 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Netflix is the platform to tune in to for those in India looking for an online viewing option to watch WWE live streaming, but it will require a subscription. Fans in India, unfortunately, won't have any live telecast available of WWE Raw as there is no official broadcast partner of the Stamford-based promotion in India. John Cena Retirement: WWE Legend Announces 16-Man 'The Last Time is Now Tournament' To Determine His Opponent in Last Match (Watch Video).

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)