WWE Monday Night Raw is set to have its latest episode, the fallout show from Saturday Night's Main Event on November 3. The Monday Night Raw episode will be held at the Rio Rancho Event Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico and for viewers in India, the WWE Raw live streaming will be available on November 4 starting 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Netflix is the platform to tune in to for those in India looking for an online viewing option to watch WWE live streaming, but it will require a subscription. Fans in India, unfortunately, won't have any live telecast available of WWE Raw as there is no official broadcast partner of the Stamford-based promotion in India. WWE RAW Tonight, November 3: New World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk to Make Appearance, Judgment Day Get Tag Title Rematch and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Speaks on WWE Monday Night Raw Match Card

🚨HUGE #WWERaw TOMORROW NIGHT🚨 🏆 New World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk! 🏆 World Tag Team Title Rematch! 🔥 Raquel & Roxanne vs. Vaquer & Bella! …and more! 📺 MONDAY 8e/5p on @netflix pic.twitter.com/NqY5y0cBSV — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2025

