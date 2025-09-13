The September 12 episode of the WWE Friday Night SmackDown will air live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, USA. Multiple superstars like Brock Lesnar, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Randy Orton and Jade Cargill will feature for the Blue Brand. This week's Friday Night SmackDown will begin at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, fans in India will not have the opportunity to find viewing options of the WWE SmackDown live telecast on any TV channel, as there is no official broadcast partner. However, fans can find live viewing options of WWE SmackDown for streaming online on Netflix, but only with a subscription. John Cena's Next Opponent: Who Will WWE's 17-Time Champion Face Next on His Retirement Tour?

WWE SmackDown Free Live Streaming Online

Brock Lesnar honge LIVE kal #SmackDown par! 🔥 Tune in at 5:30 AM (IST) on @NetflixIndia! pic.twitter.com/mHfOtxKxgF — WWE India (@WWEIndia) September 12, 2025

